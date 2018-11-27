Michigan agencies offer lead detection training for schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan agencies are offering to help schools check their plumbing for lead.

The Michigan School Water Training Program provides technical assistance to public and registered nonpublic schools.

Experts can help schools develop a sampling plan and plumbing assessment, show staffers how to collect a sample for investigation, and educate them on reducing the risk of lead contamination.

Participation is voluntary. Schools interested in joining the program should contact Holly Gohlke at 989-705-3422 or gohlkeh@michigan.gov. The program will conclude Sept. 30, 2019.

The water training program is a partnership between the state departments of Education, Environmental Quality, and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.