Michigan approves $2.7M grant for auto parts expansion

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has approved a $2.7 million grant to a German auto parts manufacturer that's investing nearly $48 million in a new plant in Wayne County that's expected to create 440 jobs.

It said Tuesday that Webasto Roof Systems has recently won several large projects for Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and will add 300,000-square-foot plant in Plymouth Township to produce roof systems.

The agency says Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Ohio and Indiana and Plymouth Township is supporting the project with a 50% Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption for up to 12 years.

Webasto already has more than 800 employees at other locations in Michigan.