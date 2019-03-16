Michigan drinking water wells to be sampled for contaminants

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Samples are expected to be taken from about 49 residential drinking water wells in western Michigan to test for chemical contaminants.

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality says the wells are along Trout Creek in Cascade Township and that the testing is part of its ongoing investigation of potential PFAS contamination sources near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Property owners are expected to be contacted by mail this month.

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances which have been used in firefighting foam and other products. They can get into drinking water when products containing the chemicals are spilled onto the ground or in lakes or rivers.

The airport released a report last year that showed elevated levels of PFAS soil and groundwater at the facility near Grand Rapids.