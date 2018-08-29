Michigan family in court over treehouse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan family is fighting with city officials over the legality of a large wooden treehouse.

The Ann Arbor News reports that a judge has instructed Ann Arbor residents Tamar Boyadjian and Greg Douglas to bring their treehouse up to code by Friday or take it down.

Boyadjian says the family has made numerous changes to the structure and paid multiple fines.

The city took the issue to court last year after complaints from neighbors regarding the structure. Officials say they're enforcing the city's building and zoning codes.

Boyadjian alleges she's being unfairly prosecuted. She says her neighbors have a history of complaining about her family, including reporting loud music or their trash cans being on the curb for too long.

The issue will be reviewed in court Sept. 7.

___

Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor