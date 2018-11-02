Michigan man must dismantle art for violating junk ordinance

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) — A district judge has ruled that a Michigan man must dismantle an outdoor art installation and remove thousands of found objects — except for a blue plastic duck.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Clinton County District Court Judge Michael Clarizio on Wednesday gave artist Robert Park 45 days to remove the items along a pathway on his property. Park must also pay $250 in fines and court costs.

The 72-year-old spent two years creating "The Blue Loop," which displays upcycled blue items. A town ordinance that bans the outdoor storage of junk classifies almost all of the pieces in Park's display as junk. The plastic duck was the only object that didn't fit the definition of junk.

Park's attorney says they plan to appeal.

___

