Michigan officials: Don't wait to lock in propane prices

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say propane users should lock in fuel prices now, even though heating season is months away.

The Michigan Agency for Energy says U.S. propane stocks are slightly higher now than they were a year ago. But they're 27 percent below levels seen in 2016.

Executive Director Anne Armstrong Cusack says customers should sign contracts soon instead of waiting until winter, when demand is higher.

More than 8 percent of Michigan households use propane as their primary heating fuel. Michigan leads the nation in total residential propane consumption.

Propane prices are not regulated. But the energy agency monitors supplies. And it reports statewide average residential prices weekly on its website during the heating season, beginning Oct. 1.

The agency also has online information on selecting a provider.