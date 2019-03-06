Michigan officials improve Detroit water pump stations

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Department of Transportation says it believes it's made significant improvements to an underground system of pump stations in Detroit that's meant to keep water off the roads.

The Detroit News reports that the department has spent $13 million over the last two years to improve the metro area's 140 pump stations.

Mia Silver is a region engineer for the transportation department. She says the upgrades have given workers more responsive technology that can monitor pumps remotely and have launched a system that helps keep pumps running during severe weather.

Silver says the changes have improved conditions but haven't completely eliminated the flooding risk.

The city faced flooding and freeway closures in August 2014 when 4.5 inches of rain fell during a four-hour span.

