Michigan receives more than $8 million in AmeriCorps funding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than $8 million has been awarded to Michigan to support AmeriCorps members working on projects across the state.

The Michigan Community Service Commission will administer grants to 28 organizations hosting AmeriCorps programs.

Organizations hosting programs include the American Red Cross, the Detroit Public Schools Community District, Heart of West Michigan United Way, the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness and Teach for America.

The funding is from the Corporation for National and Community Service. The Michigan Community Service Commission is the state's lead agency on volunteerism and service.

The commission says AmeriCorps members are engaged in tutoring and mentoring young people, connecting veterans to jobs and caring for seniors. They also work to help reduce crime and on efforts to revive cities.