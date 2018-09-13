Millions on the US coast prepare as monster storm approaches

Phoebe Tesh takes a break from packing to evacuate from Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast. Phoebe Tesh takes a break from packing to evacuate from Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast. Photo: Chuck Burton, AP

Retired utility worker Paul Anderson stands outside his pickup truck near Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Anderson is helping to lead a fleet of utility trucks to Wilmington, North Carolina, to help with restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence. less Retired utility worker Paul Anderson stands outside his pickup truck near Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Anderson is helping to lead a fleet of utility trucks ... more Photo: Skip Foreman, AP

Seth Bazemore IV, center moves sandbags, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in the Willoughby Spit area of Norfolk, Va., as they make preparations for Hurricane Florence. Seth Bazemore IV, center moves sandbags, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in the Willoughby Spit area of Norfolk, Va., as they make preparations for Hurricane Florence. Photo: Alex Brandon, AP

Colin and Louilyn Richards and their newborn daughter prepare to leave Norfolk, Va. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast. Colin Richards is a U.S. Navy diver based in Virginia Beach. He's among the military personnel leaving Virginia and North Carolina ahead of the hurricane. less Colin and Louilyn Richards and their newborn daughter prepare to leave Norfolk, Va. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast. Colin Richards is a U.S. Navy diver based in ... more Photo: Ben Finley, AP





As Hurricane Florence approaches the southeastern U.S. coast, millions of people from Virginia to Georgia, especially residents of the coast and flood-prone areas inland, have had to decide whether to stay or go. Here are snapshots from the region:

A FINAL GLASS OF WINE

Hours before a mandatory evacuation took effect, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, resident Phoebe Tesh paused while loading her car to have a glass of wine on the steps of the house where she and her husband rent an apartment.

"We just love it down here so much we want to spend as time as we can," she said.

Tesh, who works in information technology for UNC-Wilmington, said she and her husband have been ferrying valuables to her parents' house on the mainland in Wilmington, where they planned to ride out the storm.

"We started out with anything that cost over $200. Now we're down to anything over $30," she said, waving toward an SUV crammed with plastic bins and various items, including a block of chef's knives. "Next time, we need a box truck."

She and her husband, a professor at UNC-W, love the beach so much they sold a house on the mainland to rent there full time five years ago. She said they typically evacuate for major storms, and even neighbors who tend to ride out hurricanes are leaving.

"We don't know of anyone who's staying for the storm," she said.

COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT TO HELP

Looking over a fleet of utility trucks staged near Charlotte Motor Speedway, retired utility worker Paul Anderson confessed Wednesday that he gets a rush from helping out with recovery efforts. The pay is good, but that's not why he does it.

"It's adrenaline," said Anderson, 59, of Lake City, Florida. "As soon as I get the call to go to work, I'm a changed man. My wife will tell you that. It makes you feel good to go help people. Plus, you get paid."

Anderson didn't hesitate this time, gathering people from Florida and Alabama and preparing to roll toward Wilmington, North Carolina. At least two dozen trucks were parked near the speedway as workers loaded equipment into a trailer.

"When (my boss) asked me if I'd go down to the coast, I said yeah. And he said 'You know what you're getting into, don't you?' and I said, 'That's where I want to be. I want to be right in the middle of it.'"

Finally, Anderson admitted to one fear.

"I'm scared of the water," he said. "I'm not scared of the wind. (Hurricane) Irma had a lot of wind. You don't want to be out in it but you can protect yourself from that. This water thing, we've never had to face that. "

LEARNING FROM PAST EXPERIENCE

Seth Bazemore lives in one of the most flood-prone neighborhoods in Norfolk, Virginia: A sliver of land known as Willoughby Spit that juts into Chesapeake Bay like a hitch-hiker's thumb.

Previous hurricanes have made him a survivor.

On Wednesday, his brick house was lined with sandbags. Six bilge pumps sat inside on the ground floor, ready to push out the heavy rains and possible flood surge that the outer bands of Hurricane Florence are forecast to deliver.

"It looks like a ship moored to a pier," said the 62-year-old engineering manager at Newport News Shipbuilding, a nearby shipyard the builds aircraft carriers and submarines for the U.S. Navy.

"I've learned from past experience," he said. "But believe you me, if I think it'll be worse and more than my setup can handle, we're out of here."

Bazemore was feeling some relief Wednesday. The forecast showed that Florence may strike the East Coast even further south in the Carolinas and bring less rain and wind to Virginia.

EVACUATING WITH A NEWBORN

Colin Richards was among the military personnel leaving coastal Virginia and North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence. Many of the region's ships had already headed out to sea.

The 28-year-old mostly was concerned for his daughter, who is one month and two days old.

"It's very simple," he said Wednesday morning. "We don't want to live without power with a newborn."

Richards is a U.S. Navy diver based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach. He and his wife, Louilyn, live in the Norfolk neighborhood of Oceanview, which sits on the southern edge of the Chesapeake Bay.

Florence is projected to strike the Carolinas. But heavy rains, winds and flooding are expected in Virginia.

"It's just not worth the risk," Richards said. "We've lost power frequently in the past."

The family planned to head to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where Richards is from. He said many of his neighbors in Norfolk planned to wait out the storm with generators.

Skip Foreman reported from Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeffrey Collins reported from Myrtle Beach, Ben Finley from Norfolk, Jonathan Drew from Wilmington and Tamara Lush from St. Petersburg, Florida.

