Mills nominates attorney for environmental protection post

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's next governor is continuing to build out her cabinet, nominating a fellow attorney to lead the Department of Environmental Protection.

Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills announced her selection of Jerry Reid to lead the DEP as commissioner on Tuesday. The governor-elect will be inaugurated Wednesday, succeeding term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Reid is currently the chief of the natural resources division in the Maine Attorney General's Office, where he has two decades of experience. If confirmed, Reid would lead the department's efforts to protect and restore Maine's natural resources and enforce the state's environmental laws.

The DEP has gone without a permanent commissioner since Nov. 9, when Paul Mercer stepped down from the post he had held since January 2016.