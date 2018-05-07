Minnesota horse owners cautioned about disease in Dakotas

ST. PAUL, Min.. (AP) — Minnesota's Board of Animal Health is urging horse owners to help stop the spread of a disease that's been found in neighboring states.

The disease more commonly known as EHM has recently been confirmed in both North Dakota and south Dakota.

There is no threat to people from the disease, but it's highly contagious among horses and can kill the animals.

It hasn't been found in Minnesota since 2015. The Board of Animal Health is urging horse owners to be vigilant about biosecurity practices.