Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz celebrates during the election night event held by the Democratic Party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn.
Photo: Hannah Foslien, AP
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks after winning a special election race to fill the vacated seat of former Sen. Al Franken during a election night event Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn.
Photo: Hannah Foslien, AP
Dean Phillips, the Democratic candidate in Minnesota's 3rd District, addresses supporters at his election night headquarters in Bloomington, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Photo: Carlos Gonzalez, AP
Angie Craig high-fives supporters after winning the 2nd Congressional District race Tuesday,Nov. 6, 2018, at an election party in Eagan, Minn. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Photo: Renee Jones Schneider, AP
Ilhan Omar delivers her victory speech to supporters in a packed ballroom Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Omar is poised to become the first Somali-American elected to Congress, representing Minnesota's Fifth District. (Mark Vancleave /Star Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Mark Vancleave, AP
U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, running in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District race, hugs his wife, Kelly, after making his concession speech at his Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Bloomington, Minn. less
Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP
Minnesota Democratic Congressional candidate Dean Phillips watches election returns from a hotel room at his election night headquarters in Bloomington, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Photo: Carlos Gonzalez, AP
This combination of file photos shows the candidates for the U.S. Senate from Minnesota in the November 2018 election from left, incumbent Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Republican state Rep. Jim Newberger. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Glen Stubbe, AP
FILE - This combination of June 1, 2018, file photos shows candidates in the special election for Minnesota U.S. Senate in November from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Republican Karin Housley. (Star Tribune via AP, File) less
Photo: AP
FILE - This combination of file photos show candidates for Minnesota governor in the November 2018 election from left, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and Republican Jeff Johnson.
Photo: Jim Mone, AP
FILE - This combination of June 10, 2018, file photos shows candidates in Minnesota's 1st District Congressional race in the November 2018 election from left, Republican Jim Hagedorn and Democrat Dan Feehan before a parade in Waterville, Minn. less
Photo: Jim Mone, AP
FILE - This combination of file photos show candidates for Minnesota's 3rd Congressional seat in the November 2018 election from left, Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen and Democrat Dean Phillips.
Photo: Jim Mone, AP
FILE - This combination of file photos shows candidates for Minnesota's 8th District Congressional seat from left, incumbent GOP Rep. Pete Stauber and Democrat Joe Radinovich.
Photo: File, AP
U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, running in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District race, makes his concession speech at his Republican election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Bloomington, Minn.
Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP
Third District U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen hugged his wife, Kelly, after conceding to Democratic businessman Dean Dean Phillips at the Republican Party of Minnesota election night gathering at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Jeff Wheeler, AP
Rep. Jason Lewis running in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District race makes his concession speech at his Republican election night party, Tuesday, Nov.. 6, 2018, in Bloomington, Minn.
Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP
Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, center, poses for a photo with a supporter at the Republican Party's election night gathering in Bloomington, Minn., Tuesday night, Nov. 6, 2018. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Jeff Wheeler, AP
Second District U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis speaks with a supporter in the ballroom at The Republican Party of Minnesota election night gathering at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Jeff Wheeler, AP
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks after winning a special election race to fill the vacated seat of former Sen. Al Franken during a election night event Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn.
Photo: Hannah Foslien, AP
Republican candidate for Governor Jeff Johnson makes his concession speech at his election night party, Tuesday, Nov.. 6, 2018, in Bloomington, Minn.
Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP
Ilhan Omar poses for a selfies with supporters after her victory Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Omar is poised to become the first Somali-American elected to Congress, representing Minnesota's Fifth District. (Mark Vancleave /Star Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Mark Vancleave, AP
Ilhan Omar poses for a selfies with supporters after her victory Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Omar is poised to become the first Somali-American elected to Congress, representing Minnesota's Fifth District. (Mark Vancleave /Star Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Mark Vancleave, AP
Second District Congressman Jason Lewis speaks to supporters after conceding defeat to Democrat Angie Craig in Bloomington, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
Photo: Jeff Wheeler, AP
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats in Minnesota collected most of the victories they were expected to in Tuesday's election, plus some they weren't.
Tim Walz and Tina Smith won the governor and Senate races, confirming polls that had them leading most of the way. And Angie Craig and Dean Phillips knocked off Republican incumbents to flip two House seats, helping their party grab control of the chamber.
In a race that was up in the air right up to election day, Keith Ellison was elected attorney general after three months dogged by an allegation that he abused his former girlfriend.
In perhaps the biggest surprise of the midterm, Democrats rode strong turnout to overcome an 11-seat deficit and grab control of the state House.