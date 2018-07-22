Minnesota women's club celebrates 125 years

















CORRECTS MILLER'S TITLE TO MEMBER, NOT PRESIDENT - In a Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a program details upcoming discussion topics as members of the Primrose Club gather for a meeting at the home of club member Sue Miller near Stillwater, Minn. For 125 years, members of the women's study club have gathered each month during the school year to learn about a different topic. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP)

CORRECTS MILLER'S TITLE TO MEMBER, NOT PRESIDENT - In a Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, Primrose Club members Marlys Bronson, left, and Jane Prest hug during a club meeting at the home of club member Sue Miller near Stillwater, Minn. "Once a Primrose, always a primrose." said Miller. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP)

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A women's study club has been going strong for 125 years in Stillwater.

The Pioneer Press reports the Primrose Club has gathered each month during the school year since 1883 to learn about various topics, including women's suffrage, the commercial value of weather forecasts, travel abroad, the Revolutionary War and parliamentary law.

This year's topic is medical technology advances. Member Vicki Cross says she'll research polio for a report she's presenting at the group's meeting in February.

The club held its first meeting on Jan. 27, 1883. According to the meeting minutes, which are archived at the Washington County Historical Society, the club's purpose was "the mutual improvement of its members in literature, art, science and the vital interests of the day."

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com