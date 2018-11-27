Minot Air Force Base 69th Bomb Squadron commander removed

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot Air Force Base says the commander of the 69th Bomb Squadron was removed from command.

The air base says Lt. Col. Paul Goossen was removed from the squadron's command Tuesday "due to a loss of trust and confidence from his failure to maintain a professional workplace environment." No details were given.

KFGO reports the decision was made by Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command.

The U.S. Air Force has not released specifics of a recently concluded investigation. But Minot Air Base spokeswoman Maj. Natassia Cherne says it was not a criminal investigation.

Goossen took over command of the 69th last year. It is one of two B-52 bomber squadrons at Minot.

Lt. Col. Dennis Zabka assumed command of the squadron Tuesday.