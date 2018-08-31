Missing Canadian mom, daughter found in California

This combination of undated photos released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows Audrey Rodrigue, right, and her daughter Emily, of Canada, who have been reported missing. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a Canadian woman and her daughter who went missing in California (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Authorities say a Canadian woman and her daughter who vanished on the way to a Northern California camping trip have been found — camping.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted Thursday evening that Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily, were in good health when authorities spotted them and were simply enjoying their trip.

The sheriff's office didn't indicate where the two were camping.

However, they had reservations at a Six Rivers National Forest campground, 340 miles (550 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

They were last heard from on Sunday, when the mother texted her boyfriend in Canada. Authorities said they were believed to be heading to a hotel in Pescadero, south of San Francisco, but never arrived.

Rodrigue's Facebook page says she lived in Montreal.

11:26 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a Canadian woman and her daughter who were reported missing after arriving in California for a camping trip.

San Mateo County sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily Rodrigue, were reported missing Monday.

Blankswade says they arrived at San Francisco International Airport Saturday, rented a car and spent the night at a hotel in Burlingame.

Audrey texted her boyfriend in Canada but he could not reach them later and reported them missing.

Blankswade says mother and daughter might have been spotted Tuesday at Six Rivers National Forest campground, 340 miles (550 kilometers) north of San Francisco. Staff and visitors told officials the people appeared happy.

Audrey Rodrigue's Facebook page says she lived in Montreal. Authorities did not immediately confirm that.