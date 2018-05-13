Missing Nimitz sailor found dead in Olympic National Forest

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A sailor from the USS Nimitz who went missing after leaving for a day hike in the Olympic National Forest has been found dead after a weeklong search.

The Kitsap Sun reports Nuclear Electrician's Mate Second Class Jeremiah Adams was reported missing May 7 when he didn't show up for work. The 24-year-old was last heard from on May 4, before he left for a day hike.

Authorities believe Adams was following a primitive trail when he fell over the edge.

Clallam County Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King said Adams' body was found 300 feet (91 meters) below the trail in a ravine after a group of hikers reported glimpsing something that looked like clothing on Saturday.

Authorities believe Adams died as a result of the fall. No foul play is suspected.

