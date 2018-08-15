Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny was found alive on a flank of the Mount St. Helens.

Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny was found alive on a flank of the Mount St. Helens. His Subaru was found days earlier.

Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office
Mount St. Helens
Photo: GRANT M. HALLER

COUGAR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in an emailed statement that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny was found alive on a flank of the volcano and was being flown to a hospital.

Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

Matheny, of Warren, Ohio, was been seen by friends on Aug. 9, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail.

A sheriff's deputy found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead on Saturday.

