Missing hiker found safe after night in wilderness at Tahoe

GLENBROOK, Nev. (AP) — A missing hiker spent a night in the wilderness near Lake Tahoe over the weekend before a search crew found him and treated him for cuts and bruises.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies started looking for the man Saturday afternoon when her husband reported him missing near Skunk Harbor on the lake's east shore.

Crews suspended the search due to darkness at about 10 p.m. but resumed efforts Sunday morning with the help of helicopters from the U.S. Navy and the Washoe County sheriff's office.

They found him about 7:45 a.m. and guided him to Spooner Junction near the summit of Highway 50, where he received minor medical treatment and was reunited with his family.

Douglas County Sheriff's Spokesman Ron Elges attributed the successful outcome to the fact he was carrying water and knew how to survive in the mountains.