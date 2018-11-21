Missing portrait of Santa Fe's only female mayor returns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The portrait of Santa Fe's only female mayor, which mysteriously disappeared two decades ago, is back at City Hall.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports former Mayor Debbie Jaramillo's image returned to a wall of former mayors this week after years of a bizarre chain of events that had left no trace of Jaramillo's tenure.

For years, there wasn't even a blank space between images of her predecessor and her successor.

Jaramillo had said she suspected her portrait had been stolen.

Santa Fe spokesman Matt Ross deferred comment on the new portrait to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil, saying she had been working on arrangements with Jaramillo.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com