Mississippi county fights sweeping annexation plan by city

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — Supervisors in a north Mississippi county are deepening their opposition to a sweeping annexation plan being pursued by one of the county's cities.

DeSoto County supervisors filed an objection Tuesday opposing Olive Branch's plans to take in 14,000 new residents in a 50-square mile area. The city voted for annexation on Nov. 20. WMC-TV reports supervisors this week also voted 5-0 to direct their lawyer to work with state lawmakers to change state law to reduce Olive Branch's power to annex the land.

Lewisburg resident Jaime Ross was one person who spoke to supervisors opposing the plan. She says she doesn't think being part of Olive Branch has enough to offer to justify higher taxes. Olive Branch estimates a home valued at $160,000 would pay $616 in city property taxes.

___

Information from: WMC-TV, http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/