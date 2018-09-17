Mississippi reaches 33 West Nile virus cases so far in 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two central Mississippi counties are reporting new cases of West Nile virus, bringing the state's total to 33 so far this year.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says Monday that the new cases are in Hinds and Rankin counties.

Mississippi has among the highest numbers of serious West Nile infections nationwide.

Hinds County has reported 12 total cases. Adams, Calhoun, Forrest, Harrison and Rankin counties have two each.

Counties with a single case each are Attala, Copiah, Itawamba, Jones, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Walthall and Washington counties.

Mississippi reported 63 West Nile cases and two deaths in 2017.

Health officials urge people to reduce risk by using insect repellent, wearing long, light-colored clothes and eliminating standing water.