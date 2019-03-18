Mississippi to build facility for medically fragile children

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law says Mississippi can borrow money to build a long-term care facility for children with complex medical conditions.

Gov. Phil Bryant on Monday signed House Bill 1160 , which authorizes the state to issue up to $12.5 million in bonds to finance the facility in east Jackson.

Lawmakers said it will provide a home-like setting for a small number of children who have been receiving long-term care at Batson Children's Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The new facility will be called the Alyce G. Clarke Center for Medically Fragile Children. It is named for a longtime Democratic state lawmaker who sought for years to have such a facility built in her House district in west Jackson.

Lawmakers said it will be built closer to the Batson.