Missouri AG Hawley backs census citizenship question

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is supporting a Trump administration plan to ask people if they are citizens during the 2020 Census.

Hawley said Monday that asking a citizenship question "is common sense." Hawley wasn't among the dozen other Republican attorneys general who originally urged President Donald Trump's administration to add the question.

A citizenship question hasn't appeared on the census version sent to every household since 1950.

Numerous Democratic attorneys general have sued to try to block it. They contend a citizenship question will deter participation and infringe on a constitutional requirement to count all residents.

Hawley is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Last month, McCaskill said the citizenship question was a "blatantly partisan" move to depress the count of Hispanics.