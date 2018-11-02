Missouri Sen. Wasson resigns to join Tourism Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri state senator has resigned to accept a position on the Missouri Tourism Commission.

Republican Jay Wasson, of Nixa, was appointed Friday to the tourism panel by Gov. Mike Parson. Wasson said he resigned late Thursday night in order to take the unpaid position.

Wasson's eight-year tenure in the Senate would have ended in January, because he was barred by term limits from seeking re-election. He previously served in the House.

Parson also appointed retired Anheuser-Busch InBev marketing manager Kurt Witzel to the Tourism Commission.

The governor also appointed two people to the Missouri Ethics Commission — attorney Cheryl Walker, of St. Louis, and retired financial analyst Bill Birkes, of Joplin. Birkes was originally appointed in April by former Gov. Eric Greitens but wasn't confirmed at that time.