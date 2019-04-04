Missouri attorney general sues city over traffic tickets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a southwestern Missouri city for allegedly using traffic ticket quotas to generate revenue.

Schmitt sued the City of Diamond on Thursday.

According to court records, Diamond's police chief allegedly wrote on a white board that the city was $5,000 behind. The note instructed officers to write tickets "now."

Associated Press requests for comment to Diamond's mayor and police chief were not immediately returned Thursday.

Schmitt sponsored legislation during his time in the state Senate that banned ticket quotas and issuing tickets to generate revenue.

Schmitt said in a statement that people "should not be used as ATMs."