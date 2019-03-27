Missouri bill could exempt 1 million cars from inspections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mandatory safety inspections would no longer be required for more than a million vehicles on Missouri's roads under legislation passed by the state House.

Safety inspections currently are required every other year for all vehicles more than five years old. Legislation passed Wednesday by the House would require inspections only for vehicles more than 10 years old or with more than 150,000 miles.

Legislative staff estimate that almost 1.2 million vehicles would become exempt from inspections as a result of the bill.

Missouri's safety inspections typically cost $12 and are required to renew a vehicle registration. They check a vehicle's steering, braking and exhaust systems. Other things checked include the lights, turn signals, wipers, seat belts, tires and horn.

The legislation now goes to the Senate.