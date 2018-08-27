Missouri governor considering special legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is considering calling the Legislature into a special session next month.

Parson told reporters Monday at the Capitol that he has had discussions with House and Senate members about whether to have a special session and, if so, what topics to address.

The governor's comments came after he was asked whether he was considering calling a special session — potentially to include ethics legislation.

A special session likely would occur around the time of the annual veto session on Sept. 12.

That could allow lawmakers to weigh in with their own ethics bill before voters consider a November ballot measure. An initiative is seeking to amend the constitution to limit lobbyist gifts, revamp campaign contribution limits and change the way legislative districts are drawn.