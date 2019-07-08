Missouri judge tosses open-records lawsuit against governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Cole County judge has dismissed a lawsuit that alleged Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration broke the state open-records law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce on Monday tossed the lawsuit.

Democratic attorney general candidate Elad Gross had sued Parson's office last year after the administration sent him a more than $3,600 bill to process a 54-point open-records request.

Gross was seeking records relating to former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Joyce ruled that charging the research fees does not violate the state's Sunshine Law.

Parson spokesman Steele Shippy says the governor's office applauds the ruling but says handling Gross' lawsuit cost taxpayer dollars.

Gross says he's weighing whether to pay the fee or appeal Joyce's ruling.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com