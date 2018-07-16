Missouri man dies in crash that ended police chase in Iowa

WADENA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man died in a crash that ended a police chief in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says a Fayette County sheriff's deputy was pursuing a car early Saturday morning in Wadena when the car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a parked, unoccupied pickup truck. The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's been identified as 28-year-old Jared Hill, who lived in Jefferson City, Missouri.