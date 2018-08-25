Missouri pair makes map of handicapped-accessible restrooms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri couple have created an online map that shows where there are bathrooms suitable for people with disabilities who need assistance from a caregiver.

David Nykodym, a professional geographic information system specialist, and Christina Ingoglia, an associate professor at Columbia College, began working on the tool last month, The Columbia Missourian reported .

The couple previously had to memorize locations with accessible bathrooms for their daughter, Lily, who has Mowat-Wilson syndrome, a cognitive and speech impairment diagnosis.

"I just thought that, 'Wow, it's really great if we can crowd-source the restroom information,'" Ingoglia said.

People can submit locations to be included on the interactive map. The feature shows locations of restrooms in Missouri that are unisex, for families, large enough for someone to change clothes or have changing-tables.

The couple then talk to the building's staff to confirm the restroom accommodation. They've verified 34 locations in Missouri so far, with several locations in Columbia.

"We are trying to get it known to people in other cities, such as St. Louis and Kansas City, in order to receive more suggestions. Although we are busy with our full-time jobs and taking care of Lily, we try to do the verification as quickly as possible," Ingoglia said.

Ingoglia said the map will benefit people with disabilities, transgender people, those who don't identify as a specific gender and older people who need assistance

