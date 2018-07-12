Missouri's McCaskill spends $3.5M on re-election bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has spent about $3.5 million on her re-election campaign in recent months.

Finance reports provided to The Associated Press on Thursday by her campaign show she spent more money between April and June than her top Republican challenger was able to raise in that same time period.

Republican front-runner candidate Josh Hawley raised about $1.9 million last quarter. McCaskill raised $4.3 million.

McCaskill also had more money on hand at the end of the quarter. She ended the period with about $12.2 million, while Hawley had $3 million.

Hawley's campaign has not yet provided its most recent spending. Campaign finance reports are due Sunday.