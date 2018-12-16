Missouri to give away historic bridge for free, with catch

HERCULANEUM, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving away a Jefferson County bridge that was built during the Great Depression for free, but the offer comes with a catch.

The state's transportation agency plans to demolish the truss bridge that carries cars across Joachim Creek along State Route 61 in Jefferson County, unless state officials find a new owner. But anyone interested in the bridge must be willing to either maintain the structure or pay for it to be moved, KSDK-TV reported.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and its partners have a practice of making historic bridges that they plan to remove available for use by others. Joachim Creek isn't the only bridge that's available for the taking. The department is offering more than a dozen others, varying in size.

Multiple federal grants could make up to 80 percent of demolition costs available to potentially reimburse those interested in reusing the bridge, according to the department's website .

"It's interesting, but it's not something I'd want to do, own a bridge," said Sam Shelton, who lives near the historic bridge.

Shelton's neighbor, Kenneth Chailland, predicted that the bridge's upkeep will require a lot of money.

Both Shelton and Chailland said they've seen the bridge flood too many times to be its new owner.