LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams and John Isner expressed different levels of enthusiasm over a hypothetical visit to Wimbledon by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Williams and Isner advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, leaving them as the only American singles players who could still be in the tournament when Trump's visit to the United Kingdom begins Thursday.

Although All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said there has been no approach from the White House over a possible visit, both players were asked about it following their victories.

"I feel like he has the right to do whatever he wants to do," said Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion. "If he wants to come to a Wimbledon final, he has that right."

After reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time, Isner was far more enthused.

"I'd love to have Trump come watch me," he said. "That would be awesome."

Isner may even use the president's preferred social media channel to send an invite, if the ninth-seeded player beats Milos Raonic.

"Maybe I'll tweet at him if I win on Wednesday," Isner said. "I know a lot of people won't like that, but I don't care."

