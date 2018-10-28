Mobile laboratory to promote STEM for Bridgeport schools

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The University of Bridgeport is rolling out a mobile laboratory to help promote the study of science, technology and math at local schools.

The converted city bus, called STEM on Wheels, will work in its pilot year with four Bridgeport schools. The goal is then to expand visits to schools through the city and Fairfield County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Thursday at the university, which is partnering in the project with the Discovery Museum.

The bus was made available after it reached the end of its service life and retrofitted with a laboratory and classroom space with a $75,000 grant.

Over the next school year it will make weekly stops to one Bridgeport school per month, serving elementary, middle and high school students.