Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Olivia Culpo attends the 3rd Annual Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple. Culpo told “Access Hollywood” on Wednesday, March 28 that they’ve broken up. The 25-year-old says it’s so fresh, she doesn’t feel comfortable talking about it.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) less
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Olivia Culpo attends the 3rd Annual Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss ... more
It's always sad when a relationship ends but some celebrity splits take people by surprise and even break our hearts a little.
>> Browse through these celebrity splits that made us question if love is even real... less
Photo: Tony Barson Archive/WireImage
It's always sad when a relationship ends but some celebrity splits take people by surprise and even break our hearts a little.
>> Browse through these celebrity splits that made us question if love is even ... more
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
Even though they split in 2005, they will always remain as one of the saddest celebrity divorces.
Photo: Tony Barson Archive/WireImage
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
Even though they split in 2005, they will always remain as one of the saddest celebrity divorces.
Will Arnett and Amy Pohler
The couple has two boys and recently Pohler said, "Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin, and worrying what stuff will break when it lands.” less
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Will Arnett and Amy Pohler
The couple has two boys and recently Pohler said, "Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is ... more
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
These two have three children together and were married for 10 years.
Photo: J. Rogash/WireImage
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
These two have three children together and were married for 10 years.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
After 11 years of marriage and two kids together, they split. The couple said they were going to “consciously uncouple,” to describe their separation.
Photo: Kevin Mazur
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
After 11 years of marriage and two kids together, they split. The couple said they were going to “consciously uncouple,” to describe their separation.
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
They met on the set of the movie Days of Thunder in 1989 and became Mr. and Mrs. Cruise on December 24, 1990, adopting two children during their 10-year relationship. But differences emerged (long rumored to include Cruise's extreme devotion to Scientology), and they divorced in 2001. less
Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
They met on the set of the movie Days of Thunder in 1989 and became Mr. and Mrs. Cruise on December 24, 1990, adopting two children during their 10-year relationship. But differences ... more
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
They were married for seven years and share two children. The stars cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce.
Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
They were married for seven years and share two children. The stars cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce.
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid
Meg married Dennis after he agreed to kick his cocaine addiction and they had one son together. A fling with Russell Crowe in 2000 ended their marriage, though Meg said later that Dennis had cheated on her repeatedly. less
Photo: KMazur/WireImage
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid
Meg married Dennis after he agreed to kick his cocaine addiction and they had one son together. A fling with Russell Crowe in 2000 ended their marriage, though Meg said later that ... more
Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins
They were together for 23 years without ever marrying. They have two sons.
Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins
They were together for 23 years without ever marrying. They have two sons.
Tea Leoni and David Duchovny
They managed to hold together after David came out as a sex addict and went to rehab. But they separated in June 2011 and their 17-year relationship was officially over.
Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Tea Leoni and David Duchovny
They managed to hold together after David came out as a sex addict and went to rehab. But they separated in June 2011 and their 17-year relationship was officially over.
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs
Broadway’s power couple met onstage during a production of the musical Rent. They seemed inseparable and have a son together. After 10 years of marriage, they separated in 2013.
Photo: Desiree Navarro/FilmMagic
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs
Broadway’s power couple met onstage during a production of the musical Rent. They seemed inseparable and have a son together. After 10 years of marriage, they separated in 2013.
Seal and Heidi Klum
The couple divorced in 2014. Klum and Seal both have said there was no infidelity in their marriage and that they are divorcing in an amicable and loving manner.
Photo: Christopher Polk
Seal and Heidi Klum
The couple divorced in 2014. Klum and Seal both have said there was no infidelity in their marriage and that they are divorcing in an amicable and loving manner.
Courtney Cox and David Arquette
They were married for ten years and had daughter Coco. But David’s alcohol abuse and partying proved too much and their divorce was finalized in 2012.
Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Courtney Cox and David Arquette
They were married for ten years and had daughter Coco. But David’s alcohol abuse and partying proved too much and their divorce was finalized in 2012.
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton
13 years and how many movies together? Helena was Tim’s muse. They announced that their split was amicable and they continue to be friends.
Photo: John Phillips/UK Press Via Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton
13 years and how many movies together? Helena was Tim’s muse. They announced that their split was amicable and they continue to be friends.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
They have six children and are currently in a custody battle.
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
They have six children and are currently in a custody battle.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
They had three children together after they married in 1987. They are still friends.
Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
They had three children together after they married in 1987. They are still friends.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple.
Culpo told "Access Hollywood" on Wednesday that they've broken up. The 25-year-old says it's so fresh, she doesn't feel comfortable talking about it.
The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2016.
Amendola now plays for the Miami Dolphins after the 32-year-old won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.