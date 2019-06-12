Mom, son identified as victims of house explosion

RAPATEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 77-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son died in an explosion that destroyed a house in western Illinois.

The cause of the Sunday blast still is under investigation but foul play is not suspected. The Knox County sheriff's department says eight additional structures in the area were damaged, including one with "significant damage."

The explosion occurred in Rapatee, an unincorporated community 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) west of Peoria.

The sheriff's department says the victims were Wanda Swain and David Swain Jr. The Register-Mail says one victim was thrown from the house by the explosion.

Information from: The Register-Mail, http://www.register-mail.com