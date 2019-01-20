Money runs out quickly for gun buy-back

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was scheduled to last three hours. But a gun-buy-back event in New Orleans ended much earlier than expected when a bigger-than-expected crowd showed up.

New Orleans news outlets report that hundreds showed up for the event Saturday at a Baptist church. But many were turned away less than 30 minutes after its 11 a.m. start time.

A spokesman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell said "the scale of the turnout was in fact larger than anticipated."

New Orleans residents were being offered $500 for their guns.

Money to pay for the buy-backs came from the Edward Wisner Donation, a charitable trust established in 1914, according to the city's website.