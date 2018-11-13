Monroe man injured in fall at Darien train station

DARIEN — A Monroe resident was injured after falling from the train platform structure at the Darien train station.

On Nov. 12 at 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Post Road and the exit drive of the Darien train station on a report of an unresponsive male. Officers, along with Darien EMS-Post 53, treated the 22-year-old Monroe man at the scene and transported him to Stamford Hospital.

According to police, the man fell from the train platform structure and landed on the exit drive in the area where the drive meets Post Road. The reason for the fall is still under investigation.

Police said at this time, the incident appears to be an accident and that the man is believed to have been alone when it occurred. Police did not release the identity of the man, who continues to be treated at Stamford Hospital.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568