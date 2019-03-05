Monster snowstorm costs to surpass Bend's snow plow budget

BEND, Ore (AP) — A monster snowstorm that pummeled the central Oregon city of Bend last week will likely push the city's snow removal costs way past the budgeted amount.

The Bulletin reports Tuesday that bills from private snow removal contractors are expected to total up to $300,000 and the city budgeted for $250,000 for snow contractors.

More than 25 inches of snow fell over three days last week, bringing total February snowfall to a record-breaking 30 inches. The previous monthly record was just over 23 inches in February 1917.

The city spent four times its budget on snow removal contractors in the winter of 2016-2017 when a series of snow storms dumped more than 60 inches in the area.

But last year's weather was relatively tame and snow plows sat mostly idle.