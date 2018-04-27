Montana authorities relocate llama-killing black bear

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — State wildlife managers have captured and relocated a black bear after it killed two llamas in northwest Montana.

The Missoulian reports the 6-year-old male bear was relocated Wednesday after authorities caught it on private property near Glacier National Park.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish says the 184-pound (83-kilogram) bear did not have previous conflicts with livestock or human food.

Tabish says the large mammal is not believed to pose a risk to human safety.

Biologists released the bear at an undisclosed location inside the park.

