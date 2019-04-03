Montana congressman confronts Inslee over coal-fired power

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is accusing Washington Gov. Jay Inslee of "extinguishing" the livelihoods of residents in a Montana town by seeking to ban coal-fired electricity in his state.

The Billings Gazette reports Montana Republican confronted the Washington Democrat Tuesday over southeastern Montana's Colstrip power plant during a House Energy Committee hearing about climate change.

The Colstrip plant provides electricity to the Pacific Northwest and Montana. Washington lawmakers are considering a bill to remove carbon-based fuels from its energy supply within 25 years.

Gianforte says that would devastate the town of Colstrip and be a major blow to Montana's economy.

Inslee, who is running for president in 2020, suggested Colstrip should follow the model for Centralia, Washington, where a transition plan is in place for a coal plant scheduled to retire next year.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com