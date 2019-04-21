Montana lawmakers approve resolution on wrongfully convicted

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Legislature has passed a resolution to examine how it might set up monetary compensation for people who are wrongfully incarcerated.

The Missoulian reports that House Joint Resolution 36, which passed through the Senate on Thursday following a 34-16 vote, requests an interim study for appropriate compensation for the wrongfully convicted. The results of the study will be presented to lawmakers at the 2021 Legislature.

Frank Knaack of the Montana Innocence Project says Montana is the only state of 33 with victim compensation statutes that doesn't provide financial support after release.

Knaack says 14 people have been exonerated in Montana since 1989.

Montana currently offers only education opportunities for those released after wrongful conviction, meaning their only recourse is to file civil lawsuits.

