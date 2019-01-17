Montana prison inmate dies from illness

LEWISTOWN, Mont. (AP) — A 76-year-old Montana State Prison inmate has died at the Lewistown Infirmary following an extended illness.

The Montana Department of Corrections says Ronald A. Dunn died on Wednesday.

A news release from the agency says Dunn was sentenced out of Missoula County in 2014 for abuse of older or developmental disabled person. Dunn was sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended.

It says Dunn was scheduled to be released from prison this coming August.