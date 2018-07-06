Montana wildlife officials kill food-conditioned grizzly

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials have captured and killed a grizzly bear in northwestern Montana after concluding that it had become habituated to people and posed a safety risk.

The bear was the third euthanized this week.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say the 4-year-old male grizzly was captured near Trego on Wednesday and euthanized at a veterinary clinic the next day.

FWP officials said in a statement Friday that the bear was approaching residences, broke a window and tried to enter a shed. It was undeterred by attempts to haze it away.

FWP officials also killed a male grizzly south of Condon after capturing it Monday for being food-conditioned and habituated to people.

A black bear was euthanized Tuesday after being captured in Hyalite Canyon for being unafraid of people.