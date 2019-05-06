Montana woman sues psychiatrist for improper drug treatment

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman is suing a Butte psychiatrist over drug treatment she says caused permanent, uncontrollable facial movements.

The Montana Standard reports Ciara Rehbein also filed a complaint against the Montana Board of Medical Examiners for licensing Bennett Braun despite Illinois malpractice claims that alleged he convinced patients they were members of a cannibalistic satanic cult. The malpractice claims received national news coverage.

The state filed a motion to dismiss the complaint against the board, arguing it is protected by a judicial ruling that says a government entity can't be held liable for an individual person's injury. District Judge Kurt Krueger heard arguments last month. He has not ruled on that motion.

Rehbein's lawsuit against Braun is on hold while the state's motion to dismiss is considered. Braun argues a motorcycle crash and methamphetamine use caused Rehbein's neurological damage.

