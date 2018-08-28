Mopeds stolen at Darien and Noroton Heights train stations

DARIEN — Two mopeds were reported stolen after being left unattended at the train stations.

On Aug. 20 around 7 a.m., the first victim drove his moped to Noroton Heights Train Station and parked it along the side of the platform. When he returned at 6:50 p.m. the moped was missing. The moped cost approximately $1,000, according to police. Inside the saddle bag of the moped was a $100 jacket and $40 helmet.

The victim told police he still had the key and the moped was not secured in any way.

Two days later a moped was reported stolen at Darien Train Station. The second victim said she rode her moped to the train station, parked and locked it in the bicycle area at 4:40 a.m. When she returned at 5 in the afternoon, the moped was gone. Also missing was her helmet and a weather cover.

No value was given for her stolen items.

