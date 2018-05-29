More favorable weather helps Minnesota farmers make progress

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Another week of favorable weather has helped Minnesota farmers make good planting progress.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says in its weekly crop progress and condition report for Minnesota that above-average temperatures last week aided crop development, while scattered showers had little impact on planting and hay-cutting. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Minnesota's spring wheat is 93 percent planted, which is two days ahead of the five-year average. Corn is 93 percent planted, which is one day ahead of average. Soybeans are 80 percent planted, four days ahead of average.

Sixty-eight percent of the state's spring wheat crop has emerged, as has 66 percent of the corn crop and 29 percent of the soybean crop.

Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 76 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus.