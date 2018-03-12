More human remains found near Colorado trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — More human remains, clothes and a backpack have been found near a Colorado hiking trail where a human skull was found last week.

A group using forensic search dogs found the additional remains Sunday, and Teller County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Greg Couch tells The Gazette that investigators have determined the skull was that of a 39-year-old woman.

It's not yet clear if the remains are those of 39-year-old Micah Lambert of Colorado Springs, who was last seen Sept. 23 at a friend's house. Her vehicle was found at a parking lot near the trail in the Pikes Peak area Sept. 29.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the missing woman is 39 years old.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com