More local food available in Maine cafeterias under new law

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Supporters of a new Maine law say it will improve access to fresh produce for school children by encouraging public schools to purchase local food.

The proposal from Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in late June and will go into effect on Sept. 19. Senate Democrats say more Maine students will be able to eat fresh fruits and vegetables because of the law change.

Vitelli says the new law will make it easier for farmers in the state to find buyers for their produce. She says the change is designed for "the benefit of our local growers and children."

The law provides money and staffing necessary for schools and nutrition directors to have the ability to purchase and serve the food.