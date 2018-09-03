More rain causes rivers to rise, extends flood warning

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say there's no relief in sight for waterlogged southern Wisconsin residents.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for Madison until Thursday afternoon after the area received more than an inch and a half of rain Saturday night through Sunday evening. The weather service says another 2 inches of rain could fall through Wednesday.

Water levels of the four Yahara River lakes continued to rise and Madison police say flash flooding has closed several roads.

Authorities say there is major flooding along the Baraboo River near Baraboo, Reedsburg and Rock Springs. Moderate flooding on the Fox River was reported near Berlin.

Residents have been dealing with high water since heavy rain and tornadoes battered southern and central Wisconsin starting on Aug. 20.